Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 828.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.54% of Vipshop worth $158,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vipshop by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,305,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 811,015 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 3,338,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,499. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

