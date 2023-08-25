Vincent Craig Dungan Purchases 30,000 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Craig Dungan purchased 30,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Craig Dungan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Vincent Craig Dungan purchased 3,500 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,715.00.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.62. 7,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Citizens Holding has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citizens by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

