VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,373 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.