ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Down 94.2% in August

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the July 31st total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma Trading Down 6.0 %
OTCMKTS:VDRM traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 3,393,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,564. ViaDerma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.
About ViaDerma
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ViaDerma
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.