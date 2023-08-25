ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Down 94.2% in August

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the July 31st total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma Trading Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:VDRM traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 3,393,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,564. ViaDerma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

