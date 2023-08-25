Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

