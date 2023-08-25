Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $60,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 14,911,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,881,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

