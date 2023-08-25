Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Down 1.7%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.49. 4,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.