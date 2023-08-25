Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Down 1.7%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.49. 4,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

