Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 10.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND remained flat at $71.09 on Friday. 4,852,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,828. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $75.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.