Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

