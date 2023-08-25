Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 660,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

