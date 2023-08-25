Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 739,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,004. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

