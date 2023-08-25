Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the July 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,743. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
