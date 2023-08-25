Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the July 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,743. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

