Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 190,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,095. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

