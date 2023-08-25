Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

