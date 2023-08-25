Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $57,001.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $16,256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

