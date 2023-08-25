US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.