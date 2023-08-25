Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 732 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 732 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $23,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,440.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Upstart Stock Down 6.8 %
Upstart stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 6,797,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711,966. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
