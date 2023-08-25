Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 732 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 732 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $23,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,440.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Upstart stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 6,797,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711,966. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

