Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $587,437.89 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,309,004.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 6,797,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

