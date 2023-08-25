Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $587,437.89 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,309,004.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:UPST traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 6,797,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
