UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.
UPM-Kymmene Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UPM-Kymmene
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.