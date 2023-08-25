Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Universal Robina Trading Down 10.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
