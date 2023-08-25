Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

