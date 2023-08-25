United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UBAB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.42.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
