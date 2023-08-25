United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBAB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.42.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

