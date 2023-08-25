Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNB opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.