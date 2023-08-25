UniBot Trading Down 27.3% This Week (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for $116.37 or 0.00447455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniBot has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $116.37 million and $14.45 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 118.76473435 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15,834,414.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars.

