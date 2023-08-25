Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 285,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 764,585 shares.The stock last traded at $416.89 and had previously closed at $422.74.

The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.27 and its 200 day moving average is $489.16.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

