Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $495.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $540.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

ULTA opened at $422.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.16. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

