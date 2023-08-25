Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.10-25.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $25.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.13 billion.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $430.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,250. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

