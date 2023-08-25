Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

