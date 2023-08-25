UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.97.

UDR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UDR opened at $38.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

