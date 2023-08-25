u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
u-blox Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $91.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. u-blox has a 12-month low of $85.05 and a 12-month high of $135.50.
u-blox Company Profile
