u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $91.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. u-blox has a 12-month low of $85.05 and a 12-month high of $135.50.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

