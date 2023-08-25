Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 6.6%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 99,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 56,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $618.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $62,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $62,439.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,975.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

