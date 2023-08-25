Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,814,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,709,000 after buying an additional 598,200 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

