Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 10,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 692,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth $6,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 361,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $228,437.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $228,437.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,170 shares in the company, valued at $670,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,169 shares of company stock worth $428,361 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NINE

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NINE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 244,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.41. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 90.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nine Energy Service

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.