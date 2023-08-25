Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,281.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NUGT traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,105. The stock has a market cap of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

