Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,297,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.43.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
