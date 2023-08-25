Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 926 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after buying an additional 1,598,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after buying an additional 139,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 212,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,429 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

