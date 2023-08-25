Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 580 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $147.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.77, a P/E/G ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $202.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

