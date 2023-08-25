Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,485 VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Steel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

