Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 534,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,787. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.