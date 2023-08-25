Trustco Bank Corp N Y Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic
Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %
Medtronic stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.