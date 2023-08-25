Trustco Bank Corp N Y Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

