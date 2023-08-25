Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $364,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

