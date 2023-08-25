Trustco Bank Corp N Y Acquires Shares of 5,350 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 13,020,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,681,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

