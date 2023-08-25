Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $350.98 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $350.98 million and $6.32 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007034 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.