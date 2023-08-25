Truist Financial Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

