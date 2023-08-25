Truist Financial Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.02.

PANW stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

