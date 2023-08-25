Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trinity Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 270.42%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

