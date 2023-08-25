Trigran Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises 3.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 14.82% of Red Violet worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 10,472.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Violet by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 12,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a P/E ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

