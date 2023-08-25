Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54). Approximately 127,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 537,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,629.50). In related news, insider Richard John Hughes purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £14,520 ($18,525.13). Also, insider Adam Davidson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,629.50). 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

