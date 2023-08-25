Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54). Approximately 127,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 537,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).
Trident Royalties Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,629.50). In related news, insider Richard John Hughes purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £14,520 ($18,525.13). Also, insider Adam Davidson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,629.50). 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trident Royalties
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.