Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

