TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ (TCON) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

